GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said his review of his new department’s training and procedures will be influenced by the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Winstrom made his statements while addressing the City Commission on Tuesday. The former Chicago Police Department commander said he started reviewing training, procedures and recruiting not long after he took over as GRPD’s chief in early March and before Lyoya died April 4.

Brandon Davis, the director of the city’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, also addressed commissioners, saying he is already reviewing some policies on police shootings, including the release of video and involved officers’ names.

Davis said he is waiting on Michigan State Police to wrap up its investigation of the shooting. MSP will send its case to the Kent County prosecutor, who will decide whether the shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted. There is no timetable for when MSP will finish its investigation or when the prosecutor will make his decision.

On who will make decision on release of investigation? That will be up to Kent Co Prosecutor Chris Becker. He could also ask for additional investigation after receiving report. Still no time table on when MSP will finish investigation. pic.twitter.com/9TM11MLMp0 — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) April 26, 2022

The MSP investigation is separate from GRPD’s internal affairs investigation.

Also separately, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to help complete an investigation of whether GRPD has engaged in systemic discrimination that was started in 2019. Lyoya’s family and activist Rev. Al Sharpton have also called for a federal civil rights investigation. While the city is aware of those called, leaders said Tuesday they have not received notice of any pending federal investigation.

GRPD, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability and the Office of Equity and Engagement are expected to brief the Grand Rapids Public Safety Committee at its 3 p.m. meeting. News 8 will stream that meeting online.

The shooting happened April 4 after GRPD Officer Chris Schurr pulled Lyoya over on the city’s Southeast side. Video released by GRPD shows that there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

Winstrom confirmed the name of the officer Monday. GRPD generally does not release the names of employees under investigation nor the names of people who have not been charged with a crime, but Winstrom said he did it in this case “in the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion.”

News 8 typically does not name suspects before they are charged and arraigned. We are releasing Schurr’s name in this case because GRPD did so in light of this high-profile case.

—News 8’s Joe LaFurgey contributed to this report.