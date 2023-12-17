GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body camera and dashboard camera from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday was released by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Sunday.

Around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to Union Avenue NE and Innes Street NE for a “trouble with a person” call, GRPD Capt. Michael Maycroft told News 8 at the scene.

During Sunday’s press conference, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the video that showed the officers responding.

Responding officers found a man in an alleyway nearby. In the body camera video, the officer can be heard telling the man to keep his hands on his head after he stated he had a boxcutter in his pocket.

The man can be seen running directly at the officer with the boxcutter in his left hand and the officer firing multiple rounds. Winstrom clarified that the man was hit twice.

“He was not incapacitated,” Winstrom said during the news conference.

A second officer arrived on the scene, Winstrom said.

“The subject went into a garage attached to a house. The officer followed and was most concerned about the individuals inside that residence,” Winstrom said.

The officers can be heard telling the man to come out of the garage. The man is heard saying he has a knife.

The video shows the man exiting the garage and running at the officers. The first officer to respond to the scene fires a Taser at the man who continues to run at the second officer.

“That second officer struck a wooden fence hard enough to knock that fence over at the time that he shot that individual and finally incapacitated him,” Winstrom said.

The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Winstrom said the man did get into a fight with hospital staff before the surgery. The man is expected to survive.

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure. Maycroft said both officers have worked for the department for over 20 years.