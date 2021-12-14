GRPD chief to address incident where officer shot gun, likely unintentionally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police chief will be addressing on Tuesday an incident where an officer’s gun was discharged.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were approaching a person they thought had been driving a stolen car in the area of Cass Avenue and Sycamore Street SE, GRPD says.

GRPD says while approaching, one of the officers was running down a sloped area when his gun went off. They say the bullet hit a building. No one was injured.

Police are investigating but say the initial evidence suggests the shot was unintentional.

Officers found that the car the man was driving was not the stolen car they were looking for.

GRPD Chief Eric Payne will be addressing the incident at a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The conference will be streamed on WOODTV.com.