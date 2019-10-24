GRPD chief thanks community for help solving crimes

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne addresses the media from his office on Oct. 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is thanking the community for their help in solving two acts of violence in the city this week.

Payne has been asking for community involvement since he was named chief a few months ago.

Thursday, he highlighted two incidents in the last couple of days when information from the public led to arrests.

The first happened Wednesday, where multiple shootings were reported through the afternoon and evening in the area of Leonard Street and Quarry Avenue NW.

A tip from the public led police to a 14-year-old with a semi-automatic handgun. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Over the weekend, Todd and Tracy Fuhr were killed by a hit-and-run driver.

A call to GRPD led police to 44-year-old Jason McCann. He was arrested and charged with numerous counts related to the incident.

“We have been able to bring those two cases to a good resolution of identifying these people with the assistance of the community, something we cannot do alone,” Payne said.

There are several crimes, including some homicides that remain unsolved in the city.

Payne wanted to remind people as those incidents fall out of the headlines, it’s still not too late for those who have information to say something.

He said 911, the department’s non-emergency number and Silent Observer are all good options for getting in touch with police.