GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department says he will release video of one of his officers shooting and killing man by the end of next week, despite a request by the prosecutor that he hold it back for now.

“Since this tragic event occurred on Monday morning and in the hours and days that followed, I have been consistent in my commitment to transparency. I have publicly stated my intention to release the video next week and I intend to keep that promise,” Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Friday statement. “I have also committed to protecting the integrity of the investigation in the interests of justice and accountability. I have informed the Michigan State Police and the Kent County prosecutor that I will release the video no later than noon on Friday, April 15.”

GRPD has said Patrick Lyoya tried to run away from an officer, after which there was a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was shot and killed. Though it has not been made public, investigators did show Lyoya’s father and his interpreter the video of what happened. The interpreter told News 8 Thursday that it shows the officer shoot Lyoya in the back of the head. News 8 has not seen the video and cannot independently confirm what it shows.

The Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker had asked GRPD and MSP, which is handling the case, not to release the video until the investigation is complete.

“That’s our position we’ve had in this office for years. This is not something new to this specific incident,” Becker told News 8 Friday before the chief said what he was going to do.

Becker said he is concerned about tainting a future jury pool, should he ultimately decide that charges are warranted.

It could be some time before that decision is made. MSP’s investigation could take anywhere between two weeks and two months,” Becker said.

He added that it could taint the investigation because MSP may still be working on getting on some witness statements.

“So if you release a video out there, did (witnesses) see the video on TV?” Becker said. “Are they basing what they said because of what they saw on TV? Or were they there, and did they actually see things?”

While he recognized the public outcry to see the video, he said the chief is on the “same page” as him about how doing so could affect the investigation. But he also noted that he doesn’t have any control over what GRPD decides to do.