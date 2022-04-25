GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom has released the name of the officer who fatally shot 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting,” Winstrom said in a press release.

Schurr is currently on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers until the investigations are complete by the Michigan State Police as well as the GRPD’s Internal Affairs, Winstrom said.

This announcement comes after weeks of community members and civil rights activists calling on GRPD to release the officer’s name, which police previously said they would not release unless or until the officer was charged.

Lyoya was shot by Schurr on the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue north of Griggs Street on the city’s Southeast side during a traffic stop.

The video released by GRPD shows that there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s taser. Schurr, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

MSP released a statement Friday morning saying its detectives are working carefully to make sure everything is in order.

“Detectives are taking every measure to ensure all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented. We recognize the importance of this investigation, and we are sensitive to the need to complete it in as timely and efficient of a manner as possible. As with any investigation, gathering all the facts and documenting every piece of evidence takes time and we appreciate the patience of the community as we work to conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” the statement read. “Once detectives finalize their report, it will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There is no timeline on when this will occur.”

News 8 typically does not name suspects before they are charged and arraigned. News are releasing Schurr’s name in this case because GRPD did so in light of this high-profile case.

The Kent County prosecutor will decide whether Schurr’s use of force was justified or whether charges should be issued.