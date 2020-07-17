GRPD chief: Recent gun violence is ‘senseless, ridiculous’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and other city leaders addressed the recent surge in gun violence during a news conference Friday morning.

Payne said the recent gun violence is “senseless, ridiculous,” adding “it’s frustrating and should be frustrating to everyone.”

The comments come after police responded to three scenes Thursday evening where gunshots were fired, including one where a toddler was injured.

Earlier in the week, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids, marking the city’s 19th homicide this year.

“We are talking about 19 homicides, which is concerning. One homicide is too many for me,” Payne said.

When asked about what is driving the increase in violence, Payne said “what we’re seeing is there’s a ton of illegal guns out there.” He added young people are breaking into stores and houses — not for TVs — rather, for weapons.

In an effort to curb the violence, Payne said the department will have more officers out and will continue to work to gain the community’s trust.

“We will have more officers out, hopefully, people will cooperate with us and continue to work us,” Payne said. “COVID and the contact has created obstacles for us to be able to interact with the community.

Rev. Jerry Bishop with LifeQuest Ministries also put a call to action out to Grand Rapids resident to talk with the youth in their neighborhoods about the violence.

“We are in a state of chaos like we have not seen, and it’s not going to come or be abated by law enforcement or pastors (alone). It’s going to take the residents of the neighborhood to use your voice and influence the young men and women,” said Bishop. “Don’t demean them, encourage them to do the right thing.