GRPD Chief Payne to address surging violent crime this morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There has been so much crime in Grand Rapids recently it’s difficult to point to a map and see any area of the city where there hasn’t been a shooting or weapons-related offense.

With 27 homicides to date this year, the total has surpassed the totals of 2018 and 2019 combined.

Grand Rapids Police are working to reverse this trend, Thursday morning they’ll make an address on just how they plan to do this.

Chief Eric Payne says removing illegal guns from the streets will, in turn, reduce violent crime. He says the removal of illegal guns has been a priority of his administration since taking office in 2019.

In the last thirty days the Grand Rapids Police Department says they’ve seized 47 firearms and made 24 arrests for serious offenses. Looking at the Grand Rapids Crime Map and analyzing homicide and weapons records over the last 30 days and you can see GRPD has been busy with 108 different records displayed in that time span.

Police are working to clean up the map. Payne will flesh out his plan in greater detail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

“The spike in crime is unacceptable,” Payne said in a news release. “GRPD has worked hard to develop a plan that will address these concerns while treating everyone with fairness and respect. We can all do better – we must do better.”