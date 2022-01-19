GRPD chief finalists to answer questions during public forum today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents will have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the three finalists vying to lead the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The public forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW. If you aren’t going to the meeting in person, you can watch the forum on Comcast Channel 26 or the city’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Last week, the city of Grand Rapids announced the finalists in the search to find a new police chief. The list includes Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom. Full bios of each are available online.

Jackson is expected to face questions about his involvement in a 1997 deadly accidental shooting while a police officer with the Milwaukee Police Department.

In a statement provided to News 8 Monday, the city said it was aware of the shooting but also noted that Jackson went on to have a long and “distinguished” career with Milwaukee police.

On Tuesday, the president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP said the incident should have kept Jackson from being considered for the position.

After the forum, the city will post a survey to find out what people thought of each candidate. It will be available online and by calling 311 or 616.456.3000 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

After the forums and reviewing the public comment, City Manager Mark Washington will choose who to hire. He will then announce his selection in the coming weeks.