Police near the intersection of Oakdale Street SE and Union Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a suspect after a woman was killed in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Union Avenue SE near Oakdale Street. Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said officers were called to a home there after neighbors heard gunshots and called 911. The officers found the woman dead.

The suspect had taken off, Winstrom said, but he was later found on the northeast side of town. His name was not released. The chief said there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

“Looks like this is likely a domestic incident,” Winstrom said, though he noted police did not yet have a positive identification on the woman. “It’s a very strong possibility. I’d be surprised if this wasn’t domestic in nature.”

Winstrom said there are children who either live in or frequent the home.

“Just talking to neighbors on scene here, they say that they see kids coming out of the house,” he said.

GRPD was working to identify and locate those children to ensure their safety. Winstrom said he hoped the suspect would provide information to investigators.

“Putting together everyone’s relationship is what we’re trying to do right now and just make sure that there’s no other victims that that need attention at this time,” the chief said.

There was another killing in Grand Rapids earlier Thursday that Winstrom said is not believed to be related: A man was shot and killed on Burton Street SW near Division Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Police said they have a person of interest in that case but no suspects in custody.

“We don’t see any relation (between) the two of these incidents,” Winstrom said.