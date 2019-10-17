GRPD: Cellphone store broken into

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a Boost Mobile store was broken into and robbed Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on E. Mall Drive near The Shops at CenterPoint on 28th Street.

The side window was broken. It is unknown if anything was taken.

There has been a spike in cellphone thefts in the past couple of months. Police told News 8 that it appears to be the same smash and grab situation they’ve been seeing elsewhere.

