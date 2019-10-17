GRPD: Cellphone store broken into

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a Boost Mobile store was broken into and robbed Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on E. Mall Drive near The Shops at CenterPoint on 28th Street.

The side window was broken. It is unknown if anything was taken.

There has been a spike in cellphone thefts in the past couple of months. Police told News 8 that it appears to be the same smash and grab situation they’ve been seeing elsewhere.

GRPD on scene of apparent cell phone store break in. This is the Boost Mobile on E Mall Dr. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/xqN7BpIF7j — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) October 17, 2019

