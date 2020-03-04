GRPD: Cause of deadly crash unclear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they may never know what caused a deadly crash on Lake Michigan Drive last month.

The crash happened on the morning of Feb. 19 near Fairfield Avenue NW. Authorities say Kayla Williams, 27, of Coopersville, crossed the centerline into the center turn lane, at which point her car collided head-on with an SUV. Williams was killed.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it was just waiting on autopsy results to finalize its crash investigation, but it did not expect those results to change the outcome. Investigators said Williams was at fault but they hadn’t worked out exactly why she crossed the centerline. They said they may never know.

The 5-year-old who was in Williams’ car was still recovering as of Wednesday, GRPD said, as was the driver of the SUV.

The driver of a passing Rapid bus that was also involved the crash sustained minor injuries.