GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 they worked to break up a fight at Rosa Parks Circle late Saturday night.

Around 9:05 p.m., GRPD responded to reports of a fight that broke out at Rosa Parks Circle during a concert.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said a crowd was scattering, leaving the area.

Witnesses told GRPD that they heard shots being fired nearby.

Upon investigating, police said they found no evidence of anyone injured or shots being fired.

It took officers around 15 minutes to get the area under control, they said.

No arrests were made.