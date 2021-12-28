GRPD bomb squad to set off controlled detonations Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Police Department’s bomb squad will be safely disposing of explosives and other hazardous materials that were seized during investigations or are expiring on Thursday.

The annual event that GRPD holds every year, unless it doesn’t need to, will take place at the Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste site, 2001 Butterworth St SW, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this time, the bomb squad will be setting off intermittent controlled detonations to safely and properly dispose of the items. Grand Rapids’ 911 Communications Center is aware of the event.

The police department said that anyone using the Fred Meijer Millennium Trail or those who live in the area, specifically those on Butterworth Street SW, O’Brien Road SW, Covell Avenue SW and Maynard Avenue SW in the cities of Grand Rapids and Walker, may hear the detonations. Pets in this area that are sensitive to loud noises might also be affected.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to residents in the area, however, this is needed to safely dispose of these materials,” Captain Michael Maycroft, commander of GRPD bomb squad operations, said in a press release.

Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste services will be open to the public as usual during the event, GRPD said. The area that is being used for the detonations is located on a small section of the property that is not open to the public. The footprint of the disposal site will be secured.