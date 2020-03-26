GRPD: Body pulled out of Grand River

Grand Rapids officers pull a body out of the Grand River on March 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a body has been pulled out of a river in Grand Rapids.

Officers say a fisherman called police around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He reported seeing something that looked like a body in the Grand River along Market Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a dead body, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

GRPD says the condition of the remains makes identifying the body difficult, but authorities are working on it.