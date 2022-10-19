GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered around 9:45 a.m. at Bridge Street NW between Gold Avenue and National Avenue in Grand Rapids, officers said.

Police have not said what led up to the death of the man, who has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.