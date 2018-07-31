GRPD: Bicyclist struck, injured after crash with vehicle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Lafayette Avenue on the city's southeast side.
The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the bicyclist is in serious condition.
It’s unclear what led to the crash.
