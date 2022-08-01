Grand Rapids police respond to a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW on Aug. 1, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police and the FBI were called in to investigate after a bank branch was robbed Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW east of Collindale Avenue.

A bank employee told the Grand Rapids Police Department that the robber had a handgun. No one was hurt.

The robber took off after robbing the bank. It wasn’t immediately known what the robber got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.