GRPD: Authorities search Grand River for missing woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday for a missing woman.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the fire department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team are searching the river around the area where Tekeyta Sharonda Teasley, 43, was believed to be before her disappearance.

Teasley was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday and sent several text messages around 7 a.m. Her car was found on Monroe Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police found her cellphone Thursday morning near where her car was spotted.

Authorities said Teasley had indicated that she was stressed and unhappy. She deleted her social media profile.

Teasley was recently accused of forging her nursing license and lost her job at an assisted living facility. She was scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.

She is around 5-foot-2 and weighs around 105 pounds. She has a tattoo on one of her forearms and another on one of her shoulders.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 right away. If you know where she may be, you’re asked to call GRPD Sgt. John Purlee at 616.456.3343, Detective Eric Gizzi at 616.456.4483, or Detective Dave Kadzban at 616.456.4151; or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.