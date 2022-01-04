GRPD: Attempted armed robbery at Shell station

An attempted armed robbery happened at a Shell Gas station on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids (Jan. 04, 2022).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man held a victim at gunpoint in attempt to rob a Shell gas station in Grand Rapids early Tuesday, police say.

It happened at 3:55 a.m. at the Shell station at 1801 Monroe Avenue NW at Leonard Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says someone called to report an attempted robbery where the suspect held a victim at gunpoint. The suspect then fled north toward Riverside Park.

At this time, the authorities have not released any suspect or vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.