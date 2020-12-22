GRPD investigates shooting in Heritage Hill neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday morning in the city’s Heritage Hill neighborhood.

Police told News 8 multiple 911 calls came in around 11:15 a.m. about a shooting on Prospect Avenue SE just south of Cherry Street SE.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. First responders performed CPR and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said he is “fighting for his life.”

Adams said the shooting happened outside and multiple shots were fired. He did not have details on a possible suspect or motive.

Nearby Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital was put on lockdown as a precaution, but that lockdown has since been lifted. However, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Cherry Street and Prospect Avenue while they investigate.

Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses in the shooting, Adams said. Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Tune in to News 8 at Noon for the latest and check back with woodtv.com for updates as they develop.