The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. (June 18, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say at least one person has died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1:45 p.m. on Eastern Avenue SE near Dickinson Street SE.

GPRD says the crash involved two motorcycles and at least one person is dead.

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. (June 18, 2020)

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash. It is also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

News 8 will provide more details as we learn more.