GRPD asks public for help to find missing woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for helping in finding a missing woman in Grand Rapids.

Phenoy Adeline Foster-Muhammad, 81, was last seen in the area of Baldwin Street and Diamond Avenue SE around 8 p.m. Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Facebook post.

She is visiting the area for her son’s funeral. GRPD said she is not considered endangered, but police are helping the family locate her.

She is 5’3″ and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes, with her hair in French braids.

Anyone with information about where she is should call GRPD at 456.3400 or 911 if it is an emergency.