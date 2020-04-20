GRPD asks for public’s help in weekend shootings

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in two shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

Police say they responded to Ionia Avenue near Division Street on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. after hearing multiple gun shots. Officers found a victim inside of a crashed car. A second victim was privately taken to the hospital. Police say both victims were in stable condition.

On Sunday, officers responded to Highland Street near Madison Avenue around 11 a.m. after hearing multiple gun shots. Police say when they arrived, there was evidence of a shooting, but the victim had already been privately taken to the hospital. Police say the victim is in serious but stable condition.

At this time, police are not sure if the two incidents are related but say all aspects are being investigated.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable in our community,” Police Chief Eric Payne said. “The department will use all necessary resources to investigate these incidents and bring them to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.