GRPD asking for public’s help in ID’ing car involved in 2020 fatal hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect’s car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

On May 8, 2020, a pedestrian identified as John Paul Hernandez Jr., was hit by a car in the 500 block of 28th Street SE.

He was found lying in the center turn lane when authorities arrived on scene. They tried to save the him, but he died on the scene.

The suspect vehicle fled from the crash in a car that the GRPD is asking the public to help identify.

GRPD said in a Tuesday release that it is now looking for a white Audi A7 with damage to the front end, manufactured between 2010 and 2018. A reference photo GRPD sent out shows a car similar to the one involved in the crash.

GRPD is looking for a white Audi A7 similar to this one with front-end damage. (Courtesy GRPD)

Anyone with information can contact the GRPD Traffic Unit: Officer Andy Bingel at 616.456.3414 or abingel@grcity.us; Officer Wally Tett at 616.456.3320 or wtett@grcity.us; or Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer 616.774.2345 www.silentobserver.org.