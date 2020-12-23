GRPD: Arrests made in October homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has made arrests in an October homicide.

Police say two men have been charged in connection to the death of Romito Jones of Grand Rapids. They will likely be arraigned Wednesday.

Jones was shot shortly after midnight Oct. 6 in the parking lot of Miss Tracy’s Liquor Store on Franklin Street SE between Alto and Neland avenues. He was driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police say the two suspects are charged with open murder along with gang membership and a firearms charge.

Despite the arrests, police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616.456.3380 or through Silent Observer at 616 774. 2345.