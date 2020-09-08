GRPD: Arrests linked to car in shooting investigation

A Grand Rapids police response in the area of Worden Street and Geneva Avenue SE on Sept. 8, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they arrested five people Wednesday after spotting a car believed to be involved in a Tuesday night shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers spotted the car around 3 p.m. Before they could get close, five people got out and ran into a home in the 800 block of Worden Street near Geneva Avenue SE.

By 4:50 p.m., all five of those people were arrested, though police then had to await a warrant to search the home.

GRPD didn’t release the suspects’ names, but said two were adults and three juveniles. All but one were males.

Police did not immediately specify what shooting the car was believed to be connected to.