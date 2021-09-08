GRPD arrest featured in viral video under investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is being scrutinized following an arrest in a McDonald’s parking lot last week.

It happened on Sept. 3 at the McDonald’s on 28th Street near the Woodland Mall. An employee at the restaurant recorded and posted a video of the ordeal via Facebook Live. The video has since been shared on Instagram and TikTok, where it has racked up about 200,000 views.

The video shows a man kneeling on the ground as multiple officers stand near their vehicles with their weapons pointed at him. News 8 is not naming the man because he has not yet been formally charged in court.

Employees inside the McDonald’s drive-thru can be heard yelling to police that they have the wrong person. The employees in the video say the man police have their guns pointed toward is just an employee who was picking up his check. They also yell to the man kneeling to lay down instead.

The man lays down on the ground and police ascend on him with the weapons still drawn and a police K9. People in the background continue frantically yelling.

Police say they were called to the area for a burglary at a nearby building. They say the man in the video fit the suspect description in the burglary. Police say when they made contact with the man outside McDonald’s, he was not cooperative, which led to his arrest.

“We understand that sometimes bystanders may be upset or concerned about a police contact, but that is not the time to engage or interfere with the officers. That could easily lead to someone getting hurt. GRPD officers will always listen to those who have information in order to ensure appropriate action is taken, but only once the scene is safe,” a GRPD spokesperson said in a statement.

Police declined further comment as their internal affairs department looks into the incident. The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability says they received a complaint about the arrest and will also investigate.

Court documents show the man in the video was arrested on charges of resisting and obstructing arrest and malicious destruction of police property. He’s due in court Thursday afternoon for an arraignment, according to online court records.

News 8 reached out to the mother of the man in the video. She declined comment at this time.