GRPD arrest Family Dollar robbery suspects at BP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for the men who robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint led to tense moments inside a BP gas station in Grand Rapids.

It all started around 9:15 p.m. Sunday when three men walked into the Family Dollar on Leonard Street near Seward Street in Grand Rapids. Sgt. Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department said one of the men showed a handgun and they all got away in a stolen white Chevrolet Impala with an undisclosed amount of money.

Later that night, the Impala was spotted at the BP gas station at Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue. Police waited outside for the men to approach the stolen car, but the suspects spotted them and ran back into the gas station convenience store.

Williams said police ordered everyone out of the gas station and arrested four people who matched the descriptions of the suspects based on surveillance video. Three of the men are in custody for the armed robbery and one was arrested for the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier that day.

The Family Dollar robbery happened next to a Domino’s Pizza restaurant that was also robbed at gunpoint the same day. However, the suspects’ descriptions differed in each heist.

The suspects’ names are being withheld until they’re formally charged in the case.