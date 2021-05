Grand Rapids police respond to an armed robbery at the Chow Hound on 28th Street on May 11, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who held up a pet supply store Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the Chow Hound on 28th Street at Eastern Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man armed with a gun robbed the store, then ran away.

No one was hurt.

Police did not immediately say what was stolen. They also didn’t release a suspect description.