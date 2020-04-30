GRPD: Anticipate traffic delays Friday due to protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says the community should anticipate traffic delays on Friday due to a protest related to immigration and civil rights.

Officers say a protest is planned for May 1, the same day it has been in years past. It’s expected the protest will be a vehicle parade.

The department believes the protestors will meet around noon near Lincoln Park on Bridge Street NW in the John Ball area.

GRPD says it doesn’t know the parade route, despite trying repeatedly to contact event organizers.

Officers say they are working to ensure people can peacefully express their First Amendment rights in a public forum while maintaining safety and access to essential services like hospitals.

The department is also reminding people who do not need to leave their homes for work or essential needs should follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order.