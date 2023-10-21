GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police and officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department will meet on the ice to honor a fallen trooper and raise money for a young girl who is battling cancer.

This is the third annual charity game between the agencies honoring fallen trooper Tim O’Neil. He died in 2017 in a motorcycle crash while on duty.

The game will also raise money for Kendall Lalone, a 14-year-old who is battling cancer.

Two players said the event is a friendly competition for a good cause.

“People think it’s like this huge rivalry game, but it’s not, it’s like the exact opposite. It’s about camaraderie. It’s about community and seeing the support that the community brings in,” Joseph Bozek, a trooper with the MSP canine unit, said.

The puck drops at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Griff’s IceHouse. Admission is free, and donations are accepted at the door. There is also a prize raffle.