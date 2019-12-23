GRPD surround home, suspect in custody

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Authorities on the scene of a home where they went to search for a suspect. (Dec. 23, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a standoff on the city’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

Police say they surrounded a home on Emperor Street SW near Straight Avenue SW around 3:40 p.m. They also advised a shelter in place for the neighborhood. The shelter in place has been lifted.

Authorities say they went to the home to serve a search warrant for the suspect and home after the suspect fled from police over the weekend. They say the suspect was involved in a prior weapons violation.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

