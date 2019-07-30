GRPD adding new unit amid homicide, gun crime spike

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on Delaware Street SE near Cass Avenue. (July 29, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a violent summer in Grand Rapids.

Ten people have died by homicide since the beginning of the year, which is already more than the entirety of last year when nine people were killed.

Gun-related assaults have risen as well. In the first half of 2018, the Grand Rapids Police Department handled 120 cases; the same time period this year has yielded 160 gun-related assaults.

TARGETING ILLEGAL GUNS

One way Grand Rapids police are combating the problems is by taking more guns off the streets.

One of the victims during Monday night’s shooting was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We have taken 150 illegal guns off the streets in the first six months of the year. We have averages for the last couple of years — 250 guns — and so we are on track to stay with those numbers,” explained GRPD Sgt. Catherine Williams.

But that may barely scratch the surface.

“Who knows how many additional illegal guns are out there,” said Williams.

GRPD: ‘VIGILANTE JUSTICE’ TO BLAME

Police say the crimes are not random. A dispute between people, drug deals gone wrong, even a comment on social media can spark the violence.

Gangs also contribute to the problem.

But another disturbing trend behind the spike in violence during the first half of 2019 is the victims’ motivation.

“They’re going to take care of it themselves. That’s the worst-case scenario, but we’re finding that more and more often. They’re taking care of it themselves — vigilante justice. And they’re not cooperating with police,” explained Williams.

“Today’s victim could be tomorrow’s suspect, or vise-versa. So we really want to stop that cycle before anyone else gets hurt,” she added.

NEIGHBOR: VIOLENCE ‘POINTLESS’

The latest incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Cass Avenue and Delaware Street SE.

Police say a man and a woman were shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

While there were no suspects in custody late Tuesday, one of the victims was arrested for being a felon with a weapon.

Dennis Rozanski lives just steps from where the shooting occurred.

“Gotta stop the violence… It’s pointless,” he said.

COMBATING THE ‘SNITCH CULTURE’

There’s another common thread to the majority of homicides and gun-related assaults. It’s the reason many of them remain unsolved. A lot of times, witnesses won’t talk.

Oftentimes, you can’t blame them.

“You hear the gun shots, you run. You don’t stand around and wait,” explained Rozanski.

Another element to that fear factor: what police call the “snitch culture.”

“I’m not telling them nothing. So my house can be next?” Rozanski said.

GRPD hopes to reverse that trend by creating a victim services unit.

Patterned after similar programs run by sheriff departments across the state, the unit uses volunteers to help comfort victims and their families in an emergency. They’ll advocate for and act as a liaison between victims and police.

“The victim may trust this volunteer more than they trust the police,” said Williams. “It’s a confidential relationship, and so that person can genuinely help them and get them the resources without the fear of the ‘snitch culture,’ or that they’re fearful for their life if they provide any information.”

The Grand Rapids Police Victim Services Unit should be on the streets by the end of the year.

Volunteers are still needed. If you’re interested, contact GRPD Crime Prevention Coordinator Julie Niemchick at 616.456.3363.