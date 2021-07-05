GRPD: 7 injured in 6 shootings during long Fourth of July weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating six shootings on Sunday and Monday that injured seven people, including two 13-year-old boys.

The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that gunfire went through a home near the corner of Worden Street and Union Avenue SE, wounding a 15-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys officers found inside the home. So far, no suspects have been identified in this shooting.

The next shooting happened about 45 minutes later and 3 miles away, on Alabama Avenue NW near Bridge Street NW. Police notified of a large party in the area arrived to the sound of gunshots and people running. GRPD do not believe anyone was injured in this incident.

The next shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue SE. Police say someone took the victim to the hospital.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, more gunfire sprayed homes on Union Avenue SE near Thomas Street SE. One man who was wounded in the shooting took himself to the hospital, according to police.

The final two shootings happened around the same time – 2:30 a.m. Monday. Gunfire near the corner of Cooper Avenue and Alexander Street SE sent one person to the hospital.

Meanwhile a large fight in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Fairbanks Street NE ended in gunfire. Police say they were on their way to the scene when the shooting started, wounding one person.

Police believe everyone hurt in the Sunday and Monday shootings do not have life-threatening injuries.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is encouraged to call Grand Rapids police at 616.456.3400.