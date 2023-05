GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several vehicles were damaged when a man was throwing rocks Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of S. Saxony Drive SE and Oak Park Drive SE after receiving reports about a man throwing rocks at vehicles.

Six vehicles were damaged, GRPD said.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.