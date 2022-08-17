GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-month-old was found safe after a car was stolen with the infant inside Wednesday, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Flat Street NE near Eastern Avenue NE. A vehicle was stolen and there was a 6-month-old in a car seat in the backseat, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

GRPD alerted nearby jurisdictions and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office drone team helped in a large-scale search, police say.

The infant was found within half an hour, when the stolen vehicle was found in the 700 block of Crescent Street NE near Grand Avenue NE with the baby still in the car seat.

Police say the 6-month-old appears to be unharmed.

GRPD officers are looking for the suspect in the Highland Park area.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent observer by calling 616.774.2345 or online at silentobserver.org.