GRPD: 4 injured in 3 separate shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that injured four people Saturday evening.

Grand Rapids police say the first shooting happened in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue NW, near 2nd Street around 10:05 p.m. Saturday Police say the victim showed up at the hospital. That person is expected to survive, but is not cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, GRPD says two people were shot in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Adams Street. The two male victims, ages 19 and 20-years-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the area where a vigil happened earlier in the night for the victims of Friday’s deadly shooting, but GRPD officials say it happened long after the vigil ended.

Around 11 p.m., GRPD says a 25-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say he told them he was shot in the area of Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue. Police were unable to find the scene, but say the victim is expected to survive.

The shootings happened just hours before seven people were shot near a business on the southeast side of the city. All seven of the victims are hospitalized. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, the other six are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.