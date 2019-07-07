GRPD: 4 hurt when 2 motorcycles crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people have been injured in a crash on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Bridge Street NW near Lincoln Park. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said two motorcycles were involved in the crash. Each was carrying a man and a woman.

All four people were taken to the hospital. GRPD said some of the injuries may be life-threatening.

Garfield and Bridge St NW…confirmed 2 motorcycle accident, male and female rider on each….all suffered injuries and taken to hospital. More details as they develop. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 7, 2019

Both directions of Garfield are shut down in the area.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.