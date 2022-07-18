GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were injured in three separate shootings in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Avenue SW near the intersection of Griggs Street SW.

A man was shot and several bullets struck a house in the drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that GRPD said are not considered to be life-threatening.

The second shooting happened shortly before midnight on Lexington Avenue NW near the intersection of California Street NW.

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to GRPD.

The third shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. Monday near the BP gas station at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and M.L.K. Jr. Street SE.

A man was struck in the leg in the drive-by shooting and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Investigators believe he was not the intended target.

Police said investigators do not believe these three shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.