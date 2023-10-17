GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people face charges in an April shooting that left one man dead and a boy hurt, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 19-year-old Gemir Blakely and 18-year-old Omarion Dixon on Monday. A third person, 20-year-old Cartier Lawrence-Murray, was already in custody on separate charges, according to police. Online records from the Michigan Department of Corrections show Lawrence-Murray is in prison after being sentenced in 2020 for breaking and entering.

The three face several charges, including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assault with intent to murder, according to GRPD.

The shooting happened April 14. Police said a man and a boy were walking down the sidewalk when they were shot. There were dozens of shell casings on scene, according to GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

Julius Hight, 20, died at the hospital, police said. A 15-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“Any loss of life due to murder is tragic for our community, but especially so when a young person is the victim. I hope these arrests bring some measure of comfort and closure to Julius’ loved ones,” Winstrom said in a statement. “I commend the GRPD Major Case team and our federal partners for their dedication and determination to pursue justice in this case.”