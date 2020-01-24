GRPD: 3 dead after spike in possible overdoses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officers are investigating after three people died from possible drug overdoses in less than 13 hours.

It started around 2 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Cromwell Avenue SE, near Humbolt Street, when three people suddenly dropped on the floor.

Officers administered multiple doses of naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Two of them were revived, but the third died in a hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Later that day, officers responded to two additional calls of people experiencing medical emergencies. In both cases, the subjects died at the scene, police say.

In all the cases, officers saw evidence of drug use. However, the causes of death in all three cases are still under investigation. The results of the autopsies are still pending, police say.

GRPD is working with the Kent County Opioid Task Force to investigate the incidents.

Officials say many drugs are infused with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The task force recommends drug users use extreme caution and learn how to use naloxone.

People with questions about opioid addiction or naloxone can call the Grand Rapids Red Project at 616.456.9063.