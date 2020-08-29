GRPD: 2 vehicles chased, shot at each other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two vehicles were chasing and shooting at each other on Saturday afternoon in southeast Grand Rapids.

Dispatchers say they received several calls around 1:45 p.m. about the cars, noting several rounds being fired in the area of Giddings Avenue SE and Colorado Street SE.

Multiple casings from two different calibers were found littering the streets. A parked car was hit by a bullet, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

One of the suspect’s vehicle then crashed into another car. About 10 minutes later, another parked vehicle was hit by gunfire in the area of Edna Street SE and Nelson Avenue SE, police say.

Investigators say no victims have shown up at the hospital. No suspect or vehicle information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.