GRPD: 2 sought in shooting, attempted robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest in connection to a shooting and attempted robbery in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 28 near the intersection of Sheldon Avenue SE and Cherry Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said several suspects came up to the victim and demanded his property after one of the suspects showed a handgun. When the victim tried to run away, several shots were fired at him.

He was taken to the hospital and since been released.

Anyone with information or recognizes the two men is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.