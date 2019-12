The scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on Lincoln Avenue near Second Street. (Dec. 5, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Grand Rapids Thursday night, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue near Second Street, police say.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time as well as the conditions of the victims.

It is also unknown if police are searching for a suspect or have someone in custody.

