GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that killed two men.

Officers were alerted to the incident just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.

(Grand Rapids police respond to a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.)

Police found both men at the scene and tried to revive them, to no avail. Authorities are withholding the victims’ names at this time.

Officers on scene tell News 8 no suspect is in custody, but there is no threat to the public.

A forensics team is on the scene and Martin Luther King Jr. St. between Dolbee and Eastern avenues is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team detectives at 616.456.3380 or send anonymous tips to Silent Observer online or by calling 616.774.2345.

This shooting brings Grand Rapids’ homicide case count this year to at least 11 deaths. At this time last year, the city had experienced seven homicides. The deadliest year on record in Grand Rapids was in 2020, when the city recorded 35 homicides.