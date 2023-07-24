Police investigate a shooting on Worden Street SE in Grand Rapids on Sunday, July 24, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were injured in two separate shootings in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Worden Street SE near Madison Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim told investigators they saw a vehicle pull up and shoot at a house.

The victim received injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to GRPD.

Police did not release any suspect information.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Fulton Street W. between Garfield and Marion avenues, according to GRPD.

Police said there was an altercation between two people that started at a nearby bar and moved to the parking lot. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information was released, and police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.