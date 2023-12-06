GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are facing charges of open murder after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Grand Rapids, police say.

Abdirizak Abdiyow, 21, faces a charge of open murder and multiple felony firearm charges, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. Abdinajib Abdi, 19, faces a charge of open murder and a felony firearm charge, according to GRPD.

A Dec. 6, 2023 booking photo of Abdirizak Abdiyow from the Kent County jail.

The shooting happened Aug. 17. Paul Anthony Pearson, 18, was shot on Burton Street SW between Division and Buchanan avenues, according to GRPD. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say arraignment is pending.