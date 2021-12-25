GRPD: 19-year-old shot multiple times, hospitalized

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Cass Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Christmas afternoon.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. near a home on Cass Avenue SE north of Hall Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says that a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting and police didn’t immediately release information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345