GRPD: 19-year-old injured in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and wounded in Grand Rapids early Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Adams Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was ultimately found by police in a car on Hall Street.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any information about what may have led up to the shooting, nor did they provide any information about suspects.