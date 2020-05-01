Closings & Delays
GRPD: 19-year-old injured in shooting

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting in the area of Adams Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. The victim was found on Hall Street. (May 1, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and wounded in Grand Rapids early Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Adams Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was ultimately found by police in a car on Hall Street.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any information about what may have led up to the shooting, nor did they provide any information about suspects.

